A vehicle fire was reported Sunday, 4:36 pm at 3801 Sumac summit in Fallbrook. North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) PIO John Choi said, "The BMW sedan was being driven up a steep hill, started smoking and the engine caught fire. There was a vegetation response as a cautionary, because of the proximity of the vehicle to vegetation." He said it was fully extinguished at 4:52 pm.