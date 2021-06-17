Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Assemblymember Marie Waldron
75th Assembly District 

Dilemma in treatment for terminal patients

 
Providing relief and dignity to terminally ill patients suffering from extreme pain can run into legal and bureaucratic roadblocks. SB 311 (Hueso), bipartisan legislation that recently passed the Senate, may help.

SB 311, known as Ryan’s Law, is named for Ryan Bartell, a terminally ill patient in Seattle who found that he was often unconscious because of opioids prescribed by his doctors to deal with his pain. He wanted to spend his remaining time with his 9-year-old son and other family members, so his father had him transferred to a hospital that allowed cannabis use. Within a day,...



