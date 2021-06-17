VAERS has reported skyrocketing vaccine related deaths and health 'events'

The CDC has called an emergency meeting this week to look into reports of about 500 young people who have received Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and then experienced myocarditis or pericarditis – two types of heart inflammation.

In fact, the CDC VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database has experienced a huge jump in U.S. deaths related to the vaccines. According to the CDC's own data, in the first three months of 2021, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the U.S., but that number is now almost 6,000.

It is widely believed that the databas...