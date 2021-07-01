Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Your core – the body's center of gravity

Your core is the center of gravity in your body. You use this area of your body constantly doing nearly every task as simple as bending over and standing back up. Building a strong core isn't just about doing 1,000 crunches a day though. Your core isn't just about having a flat stomach with a six-pack either. So let's discuss the role of the core as well and why we need to be strong in this area.

Nearly all movements are central to your core. Your torso is your powerhouse. The core includes "your pelvic muscles, mid and lower back muscles, and even your hip muscles" (http://www.canyonranch.com/your-health/fitness-movement/strength/core/the-many-body-benefits-core-strength).

Here is a great synopsis I found: "Think of your core muscles as the sturdy central link in a chain connecting your upper and lower body. Whether you're hitting a tennis ball or mopping the floor, the necessary motions either originate in your core, or move through it. No matter where motion starts, it ripples upward and downward to adjoining links of the chain" (http://www.health.harvard.edu/healthbeat/the-real-world-benefits-of-strengthening-your-core).

There are several reasons we need to be strong in this area. Movement starts at the core then moves outward. When we have a strong core, our movements become more stable and balanced, which in turn can help prevent injuries. Back pain is a common concern for many, which can be a sign of a weak core.

There needs to be a balance between the front and back of the body, which then betters posture. Extended periods of sitting cause us to slouch and arch the back. Being more conscious and engaging the abdominal muscles to sit in a more upright position is important. Even when driving we should be conscious of how we are seated.

Athletic performance can also be improved when a strong core is developed. Because our motions and movements begin here, many skills required for sports and activities are certainly improved the more core strength there is.

There are a number of ways to improve our core strength. This includes both isometric and dynamic movements. Engaging the core involves drawing the stomach into the spine and slightly contracting or tightening this area. This doesn't mean sucking in the belly so you aren't able to breathe, rather, it's being mindful of the midsection and posture.

An isometric exercise would mean the following: "In these moves, you'll hold a position for a period of time instead of contracting your muscles through a range of motion" (http://www.canyonranch.com/your-health/fitness-movement/strength/core/the-many-body-benefits-core-strength). Some of these exercises include holding a plank or hip bridges (laying on your back and lifting up your pelvis).

Dynamic exercises involve movement: "These workouts involve constant motion. Depending on the routine, you may move from side-to-side, up and down or in all different directions (sometimes while holding a weight, medicine ball or kettlebell). In other cases, you'll simply be doing workout moves while fighting against instability – a wobbly surface or a balancing act on one leg, for example" (http://www.canyonranch.com/your-health/fitness-movement/strength/core/the-many-body-benefits-core-strength).

Megan Johnson McCullough holds a master's degree in physical education and health science, is a candidate for her doctorate, is a professional natural bodybuilder and is a National Academy of Sports Medicine master trainer.