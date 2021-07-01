Wellness center plans moving forward

The Fallbrook Wellness Center property includes a building with six classrooms that can be used for meetings and workshops.

Plans for better use of the Fallbrook Wellness Center are moving forward.

"We're all excited about its potential," said Rachel Mason, executive director of the Fallbrook Regional Health District, following a special board meeting June 25.

At that meeting, board members heard the final presentation from a consulting company, Catalyst, a Haskell Company in San Diego, hired a year ago to help identify the type programs most desired by the community and board.

The meeting concluded multiple suggestions, plans, adjustments, and changes by Catalyst, staff, public and the board.

"Everyone is r...