Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Staff 

Accident at Main Ave and Alvarado leaves one vehicle flipped on roof

Avoid Main Ave south of Alvarado if possible

 
Last updated 7/7/2021 at 3:37pm

Cindy Davis/Village News photo

A two-car collision left one vehicle flipped on Main Ave. Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

A car accident between two vehicles left one flipped on it's roof at about 2:45 pm today. North County Fire and the Sheriffs are on scene. Early Version story. More will be reported as information is available.

Cindy Davis/Village News photo

 

