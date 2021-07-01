Accident at Main Ave and Alvarado leaves one vehicle flipped on roof
Avoid Main Ave south of Alvarado if possible
Last updated 7/7/2021 at 3:37pm
Cindy Davis/Village News photo
A two-car collision left one vehicle flipped on Main Ave. Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
A car accident between two vehicles left one flipped on it's roof at about 2:45 pm today. North County Fire and the Sheriffs are on scene. Early Version story. More will be reported as information is available.
Cindy Davis/Village News photo
Reader Comments(0)