Kicking It in my car

While my ride is nothing more than a hunk of metal and leather, the old girl is still considered stylish. Maybe it’s her collapsible roof that makes her chic?

I don’t remember the exact year my car model was introduced, but I believe it was about 10 years after the brand came to the U.S. in 1990. Still recognized for its quality, this nameplate has remained in fashion as the luxury brand for a well-known Japanese automaker.

The reason I sold my former two-seater convertible was my job in 2008 required me to drive 720 miles every six days. While normally any drive along scenic highwa...