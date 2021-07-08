NC Fire, Foundation for Senior Care partner in keeping area seniors safe

The North County Fire District partners with the Foundation for Senior Care through "Door Through Door" to make sure seniors and the disabled are able to return home safely after hospitalization.

"The vision of the North County Fire District is to have the safest community possible," said Capt. John Choi, spokesman for the department.

Meanwhile, the mission statement of the Foundation for Senior Care is to "provide programs and resources enabling seniors to enhance their well-being and give them a more meaningful life," noted Patty Sargent, its executive director.

Like many Fallbrook organizations, they are partnering in order to offer enhanced services for area residents. Specifically, this partnership, called Door Through Door, has the aim of making sure seniors (and the disabled) who have been attended to by the fire department and transported to an area hospital are able to return home safely after hospitalization.

Sargent said the three local hospitals – Temecula Valley, Tri-City in Oceanside and Palomar in Escondido – assist by coordinating with the Foundation for Senior Care's program.

The program helps clients maneuver through hospitalizations and skilled nursing stays and get home, breaking the cycle of repeated hospitalizations.

Choi said the program is responsible for a decrease in repeat hospital visits from falls because the foundation assists them in making safety improvements in the homes.

"Falls are the No. 1 type of call we receive," he said, "Those calls can be serious, as the elderly are prone to hip and pelvis issues. They will need help, sometimes just for pain management, but that's important, too. Some seniors take blood

thinners, which could lead to a serious condition with a head injury."

Choi said that when paramedics arrive on a call to the home of a senior, they check with the patient or family to see if they would like the services of the Foundation.

"If they sign up, we're confident they will get the help they need," he said. "When we have someone enroll in the program, there is a higher percentage we won't have them back as a recurrent transport. I've seen that this is an effective program."

Sargent said there are two senior care advocates who handle the Door Through Door program. They work from the foundation's facility at 135 S. Mission Road.

Referrals to the Door Through Door program come not only from North County Fire, but also the hospitals and community.

"We use appropriate intervention to improve quality care for seniors," said Elisha Wright, one of the senior care advocates. "The primary aim is that when a person is hospitalized, to make sure arrangements are in place before they are discharged."

"We learned that one in five accident transports are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days for a variety of reasons, including housing instability, food availability, transportation, and falls," Sargent said.

Choi said that when a fall victim is interviewed because of a fall, they are given the option of signing to approve the Foundation for Senior Care providing needed services.

"We conduct an assessment that includes what caused the incident, detecting physical needs, and what additional care may be needed," Wright said.

Some of the safety resources available through the program are walkers, bed rails, area no-slip pads for rugs, shower and toilet handrails, and wheelchair ramps. Most are available free because they are donated, and volunteers will install the handrails and other safety items as needed.

Door Through Door also helps the injured person reconnect with family and assist in insurance arrangements. They also coordinate with the Veterans Administration.

When a patient is transported by North County Fire and admitted to a hospital, the Foundation for Senior Care contacts the hospital to make sure the person can get home when that time comes. They also make sure the injured person's residence is safe and if other assistance is needed.

Sargent said that the hospitals work with the foundation to make sure the patient is in good hands.

"We've had cases where a person's discharge is delayed until we make sure they will be safe at their home or transferred to an appropriate rehab facility. For example, if a client is isolated or no home health care has been arranged," Sargent said. "If it's not right, we intervene to get the care they need."

"We also help with follow-up visits if needed," Sargent said, such as connecting with different doctors, medications, referrals to a specialist, as well as transportation.

"We can also work for them in finding a different health care worker if needed," Wright said. "We coordinate with the patient's family or a neighbor for meal delivery or even provide meals. There are just so many places where we can help."

"Allowing seniors to retain their independence is important," Wright said. "However, there are times when the county's Adult Protective Services may become involved, especially for seniors with mental health or dementia issues."

"We try to help them see what's best for them through communication," she said. "Some are reluctant or are scared – they don't want a change – because they want to live at home as long as possible. We want to help them achieve that goal safely."

Wright said she works with Darlene Weber, senior care advocate and Door Through Door coordinator. They both know all cases of the other worker.

"All our workers have a commitment to help seniors," Sargent said.

"It's very satisfying to be able to help change lives in a good way and to prevent falls," added Wright.

"It's an awesome culture – a great team at the foundation," said Sargent. "We have three people in transportation, the two senior care advocates, three adult care workers for The Club, and four administrative staff."

"We can help in anything, from A to Z, for seniors," the director said. "And it's not just for low-income people."

The nonprofit is funded through donations, grants and day care use ($75 a day with scholarships available).

For more information, visit foundationforseniorcare.org or call 760-723-7570.