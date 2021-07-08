Car passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fallbrook ID'd

SAN DIEGO - Authorities today publicly identified a 58-year old man who died this week in a suspected DUI crash in northern San Diego County.

Timothy Campbell of Oceanside was a passenger in an eastbound 1996 Cadillac Seville that veered off a curving stretch of roadway in the 1900 block

of East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook, struck a tree and overturned shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol and county

Medical Examiner's Office.

Firefighters had to extricate Campbell and the driver, Mark Aaron Sorden of Fallbrook, from the crumpled sedan. Paramedics pronounced Campbell

dead at the scene and took Sorden, 58, to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, CHP public-affairs Officer Juan Escobar said.

Sorden was believed to have been under the influence of some sort of controlled substance at the time of the wreck, according to the Highway Patrol.

He was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of DUI causing death upon his release from medical care, Escobar said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses at https://gofund.me/74cbd671 .

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

One dead, one critically injured in solo rollover, E Alvarado closed for 2 hours

One person was dead on scene and another one critically injured in an early morning solo-vehicle rollover near Palmas Norte on E. Alvarado. The accident was called in at 4:51 am. The deceased person was extricated and the other person sef-extricated.

North County Fire arrived at 5 am. The person who self-extricated in critical condition was transported to Palomar Medical Center, according to North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) PIO John Choi.

East Alvarado is closed from Old HIll Road to Palmas Norte for two hours until about 8:30 am., according to PIO John Choi.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation. The identity of the victims are unknown, however we have been told that they are middle-aged, likely in their 50s.