Fallbrook Blanket Project donates to the Camp Pendleton YMCA

Displaying some of the blankets donated to the Camp Pendleton YMCA are, from left, Chrissy Lomeli, office manager; Maxine Langdon, events marketing manager; Samantha Holt, executive director; Megan Martinez, program director, all from the YMCA; and Carmen Willard from the Blanket Project.

FALLBROOK – Recently the nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project donated 88 blankets of all sizes, which included over 50 baby blankets, plus eight pairs of socks, some scarves and hats to the Armed Forces YMCA on Camp Pendleton.

The mission of the Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton is to enhance the lives of military members and their families in spirit, mind, and body through programs relevant to the unique challenges of military life. They have served the military community for the past 77 years, providing services for junior enlisted military members and their families that increase...