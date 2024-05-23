Temecula now accepting vendor applications for Health & Community Resource Fair

The city of Temecula announced it is accepting vendor applications for its 12th annual 2024 Health & Community Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28. Guidelines for vendors are also available.

“We are seeking vendors in the fields of health and wellness that can provide free health screenings, community resources, emergency preparedness, public safety awareness, and more,” the city said in a news release announcing its search.

The event, once again sponsored by Temecula Valley Hospital, is designed to provide the community with the latest information on health-related resources and services around the Temecula Valley. Vendors typically include a wide range of nonprofit organizations from the region, highlighting services from health, wellness, special needs, and military and veteran services.

“We are proud to have the Temecula Valley Hospital as our principal contributor once again this year, providing advanced hospital technology, screenings, services, and more,” the city said.

To be a vendor at the Health & Community Resource Fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Temecula Civic Center and Town Square located at 41000 Main Street, apply online at http://www.TemeculaCA.gov/HealthFair.

For more information on the Health & Community Resource Fair, call 951-694-6480, ext. 4160, or follow Temecula Community Services on social media @TemeculaParksAndRec.

Kim Harris can be reached by email at [email protected].