Fallbrook Woman Dies in Motorcycle Accident

A 40-year-old woman from Fallbrook tragically lost her life in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego Coroner's report, Megan Elaine Vilardi, also possibly known as Megan Johnson, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Vía Monserate, just north of Orange Hill in Fallbrook, when the incident occurred. Preliminary investigations suggest that Vilardi lost control of her motorcycle while attempting to navigate a turn, ultimately colliding with a retaining wall and being ejected from the vehicle.

The accident took place at approximately 7:47 p.m. on May 19, 2024. Emergency services were promptly summoned to the scene after a witness dialed 911. Law enforcement and fire personnel rushed to provide assistance, with paramedics administering lifesaving measures before transporting Vilardi to Palomar Medical Center.

Despite the efforts of medical staff upon her arrival at the emergency department, Vilardi succumbed to her injuries. The time of death was pronounced as 8:28 p.m. the same day.