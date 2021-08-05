Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Authorities converge on Fallbrook property where dead body found

 
Last updated 8/6/2021 at 1:38pm

San Diego County Sheriff's Department vehicles line the street at a property in Fallbrook Tuesday, Aug. 3, where the remains of 56-year-old Robert Berry Pierce were found in July. Village News/Julie Reeder photo

Kim Harris and Julie Reeder

Authorities converged on a Fallbrook property Tuesday, Aug. 3, where the body of 56-year-old Robert Berry Pierce (also known as Bobby Berry Pierce) was found July 14.

Nicholas "Nick" Burg, age 29, who lived at the property, was taken into custody Friday, July 16, by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department on suspicion of murder in the first degree after the discovery of the Pierce's remains. Burg was on a 5150 mental health hold in the days leading up to his arrest.

Nicholas "Nick" Burg, age 29, was taken into custody Friday, July 16, by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department on suspicion of murder in the first degree after the discovery of the Robert Berry Pierce's remains on his property. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

