Scarecrows are following the Yellow Brick Road to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – A cyclone has struck the ScareCREW's workshop. They are feverishly working to complete the Wizard of Oz and the Ring Around the Rosy themed scarecrow characters for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days Oct. 1-31.

In 2012, three dedicated ladies formed the original ScareCREW. They based their idea on another community where scarecrows were displayed in the month of October. With limited knowledge of scarecrow building, they created Fallbrook Scarecrow Days. It became a committee within the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

The goal was and still is to promote tourism for the economic stability of businesses and garner a strong community support and spirit as well. The idea was launched and was not well received by the business community the first year. Not on the timid side and with persistence, ScareCREW tried again the next year getting a few businesses on board. The event fit well with the agriculture and artistic nature of Fallbrook. The event has grown from a few scarecrows to 130 last year.

Now a group of 16, the ScareCREW meet and plan from February through November creating and building scarecrows for sale or rent. They design kits for purchase and acquire accessories for scarecrows being built by businesses, organizations and individuals. Workshops are also offered for a 'hands on' experience of building a scarecrow.

The volunteers are: Jackie Heyneman, Jean Benson, Judy Erickson, Dawn Mitchhell, LaNita Hague, Doreen Guthrie, Vickie George, Nannette Noonan, Nancy Heinz-Glaser, BJ Maus, Barbara Luther, Mary Freda, Kate Fuhrman, Bev DeVillbus, Judy Igor, and Daniel Martinez.

The Silent People will be skipping along the yellow brick on their journey to Fallbrook for the third year. They may appear to be sad, happy, eerie, disturbing, or artistic depending on time of day and evoke emotion from viewers. This display is an adaptation of one in Suomussalmi, Finland. There over 1,000 silent people created by Reuijo Kela are on permanent display.

Like the Tin Woodman who found his heart, the bobbing Pumpkin Heads have heart will greet you on Main Street and are loveable in every way. Look for more this year.

The Wizard of Oz characters will be displayed on the roof at Ace Hardware. The site for the Ring around the Rosy display is yet to be determined.

ScareCREW is announcing the workshop schedule for this year. Dates are Sept. 2, 3, 9, 10, 11,16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For an appointment email [email protected]

A pumpkin head scarecrow watches over Main Street during the month of October.

Fall Fun Kids Corner will be at Farmers Market starting Sept. 11 and run through October. Kids will be able to write a letter to Mr. and Mrs. Scarecrow and will receive a letter back with a surprise. They can mail their letter right there by placing it in the mailbox. There will be a coloring contest also. Winners of the different age groups will win a prize. Kids can create while parents shop. This information and coloring pages will be available at the Chamber office and on the chamber's website. Letters can also be dropped off there.

Be sure to look for 'follow the yellow brick road' signs along South and East Mission.

A lot of talent, time , and energy of ScareCREW members, along with community support help make Fallbrook Days successful and a destination for fall fun.

For information and ScareCREW updates, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

