Smokin Bird BBQ closes after one year in business

Christal Gaines-Emory

Writer

On Saturday, July 24, the Smokin Bird BBQ restaurant surprised Fallbrook residents by announcing their imminent closing through social media.

Restaurant owner Daniel Pundik announced on Instagram that the Smokin Bird BBQ restaurant would be open on Sunday, July. 25 until selling out their remaining food, then the restaurant would officially be closed.

"We closed the Smokin Bird restaurant because our landlord put our building up for sale and wanted to raise our rent after one year, so it made sense to look at what was next," said Pundik.

Smokin Bird BBQ offered family size portions of food. Village News/Courtesy photo

Pundik and his wife, Jillian Pundik, originally began renting the space after the closing of the Oink and Moo restaurant in July 2020. They officially opened their doors July 8, 2020, and since then they have gained the support of many Fallbrook residents.

However, during this time, the Pundik's also began a consulting company in order to assist restaurants in need of a menu reinterpretation. They plan to move to Idaho, and they will continue participating in their consulting business from there. The restaurants they are assisting are located in San Diego.

As they move on to different endeavors, Daniel Pundik thanks the Smokin Bird BBQ supporters for going on this journey with him and his wife.

"Thank you for all of the overwhelming love and support from our entire 'flock,'" said Pundik. "We could not have made the Smokin Bird happen without our amazing customers and families. We look forward to sharing our next journey with you all. More food to come!"