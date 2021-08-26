Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group wins 2021 'Spirit of Hope' Award

Dana Point – The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group is being presented with the prestigious ”Spirit of Hope” award for its outstanding support of the Marines, Navy Corpsmen, and families of the 5th Marine Regiment of the United States Marine Corps headquartered at Camp Pendleton.

The “Spirit of Hope” award was established in 1997. It was first granted to entertainer Bob Hope by the United States Congress and is awarded annually in his honor. The basis for the award was to recognize Hope’s commitment to entertaining military service members over many decades, both withi...