How to report burned out street lights

I'm writing this to help residents who wonder how they would go about addressing street light outages in Fallbrook, and who to call to report them. Our community residents can call 877-684-8000. They can also go to https://www.4sconnect.com/report-street-light-outages/ and report the outages online.

The last time I checked, there were over 12 lights that had burned out, on Mission, Main, and the side streets I take.

Thank you! Take it upon yourself to check your street lights headed home.

Jan Scott