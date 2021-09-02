"Today's Democratic Party" ~ Part three ~ Is this the end of America?

Jefferson warned us of the excesses of Federalism, favoring individual and states' rights over Federalism. He was right, of course, but look how far we have strayed from his vision. Mask mandates, sequester edicts, and now the push for mandatory Covid-19 vaccines. Where does it all end?

The authoritarian excesses of today's Democratic Party are without limits and regard to the civil rights of Americans. This, of course, is contrary to the expressed intent of the Constitution and the underlying principles of Jeffersonian Republicanism, which places governance in the hands of "We the People," not in the hands of autocratic politicians or unelected bureaucrats.

Our Founding Fathers understood the threat of authoritarian governments all too well. They risked their fortunes, reputations, and even death to form a "more perfect union" in challenging the authority of the British Empire and the tyranny of King George III. They blessed us with our founding documents to protect Americans from a repressive government so that neither the ill-conceived entanglements of men nor the excesses of a corrupt government could alter the transcending destiny of our nation.

But the America our Founders envisioned was hijacked on Nov. 3, 2020, by flagrant election law abuses. Determined to destroy President Trump by any means, the internal enemies of freedom successfully conspired to overturn his re-election bid. Thanks to Democrats' willful defiance of our election laws, we are now embarked on a terrifying journey where wokeness, cancel culture, and Critical Race Theory may indeed replace our founding principles.

Today state and federal governments are awash in ineptness and governing malfeasance. The incompetence of the Biden Administration has ushered in runaway inflation, hordes of COVID-infected illegal aliens invading our southern border, business-killing COVID-19 edicts, and now the likely prospect of a resurgence of jihadism in Afghanistan and elsewhere in the world. And while Democrats struggle for a coherent response to this unprecedented meltdown in Afghanistan, we look foolish and confused to our allies and desperate and weak to our enemies.

Democrats, who are now in complete control of every aspect of our political processes, are to blame for the malaise we find ourselves facing. And to think our collective fate teeters on the actions of some provincial bureaucratic elitists in Washington, sympathetic to our enemies and unsympathetic to the lives and the needs of working-class Americans. Not surprisingly, these same Democrats are willing to forfeit our liberty for their prosperity and exchange our freedom for their absolute control over us.

Of course, this indifference to our civil rights is emblematic of a political party awash in its narcissism and obsessed with its power over the rights of its constituents, the American people. If left to their convoluted ways, liberty will give way to tyranny, mobocracy will replace Democracy, and the Democrats' affinity for kleptocracy will precipitate the end of Republicanism and perhaps the end of "the American Experiment" of self-governing as well.

So, I hope you will join me at this precarious moment in our nation's history by rejecting the unmaking of America by today's Democratic Party. We must not allow the party of collectivism, hedonism, and neo-communism to dictate every aspect of our lives and destroy our "God-given liberties" and perhaps the essence of Americanism in pursuit of their socialists Nirvana.

So, join us by voting for Republican candidates who uphold the principles of the American First Movement. A transformative populist movement that restores our rights as Americans over the insufferable abuses of our state and federal governments and returns the power of governance to its rightful heirs, "We the People." We can begin this nationwide renaissance by voting to "Recall Governor Gavin Newsom," who epitomizes the arrogance, hypocrisy, despotism, and undeniable governmental malfeasance of today's Democratic Party.

Dave Maynard