Vehicle over the side, avoid Rice Canyon Road at Deadman's Curve

A vehicle has rolled off the road and down the embankment on Rice Canyon Road, near the 1500 block near "Dead Man's Curve." North County Fire Protection District is advising people to avoid the area. CHP is on the scene waiting for a tow truck. Once the tow truck arrives, traffic will be impacted.

When first responders arrived on scene no one was nobody around the vehicle. It may have been abandoned.

The tow truck will wench the car up to the road and take it away.

This is an early story. More information may become available at a later time.