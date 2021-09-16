Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco stands up to protect Riverside County residents' liberties and freedom

Julie Reeder

Publisher

This week neighboring Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco made a statement that he is refusing to enforce the forced vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden in a podcast, RSO Roundup.

"As your sheriff, I have an obligation to guard your liberty and freedom," Bianco said, adding that the government has no ability and no authority to mandate a citizen’s health choices.

“I will not enforce the vaccine mandate on Sheriff’s Department employees,” Bianco said in the podcast. “The information I have about Covid and the vaccines is easily found and available for anyone wanting to find it.”

He said he’s not going to mandate vaccinations for a disease from which over 99% of people recover.

Bianco went on to say he is not anti-vaccine, that he talked to his doctor and was advised to not get the vaccine. He said that since he already had Covid he has natural immunity against it.

“In November 2018, the residents of Riverside County elected me as their Sheriff. I stood before God and swore an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of California,” In a statement released Monday, Sept. 13, Bianco said. “It is my responsibility to protect the public from the criminal element, as well as being the last line of defense from tyrannical government overreach. The government has no ability and no authority to mandate your health choices. As your Sheriff, I have an obligation to guard your liberty and freedom.

“It is time our government and our politicians come to the realization that the only reason they exist is because ‘we the people’ formed our government to secure the blessings of individual liberty and freedom.”

Bianco isn’t the only one opposing the government mandates.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb blamed the Biden administration for making COVID-19 vaccines “overtly political” during a Sunday appearance on “Face The Nation.”

“The downside of this mandate in terms of hardening positions and taking something that was subtly political and making it overtly political could outweigh any of the benefits that we hope to achieve,” Gottlieb told CBS’ Margaret Brennan.

Biden announced on Sept. 9 that he would direct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to enforce vaccine requirements on workers for companies that employ more than 100 individuals.

One of the concerns is that the government will require people to be “fully vaccinated.” What does that mean? It could mean that if they decide a booster is needed every six months, everyone would have to comply.

The Trafalgar Group, one of the most accurate pollsters in 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections, just released a survey of likely voters revealing that a majority of Americans do not believe Biden has the constitutional authority to force vaccine mandates on the private sector. They want their governors to fight back against the orders.

When it comes to constitutional authority, the survey showed only 29.7% of Americans think Biden is allowed to mandate employee vaccination as he outlined last week, while 58.6% say the president has no authority to do so.

One of the top concerns, aside from the loss of civil liberties and new levels of government overreach, is the fact that natural immunity is not being considered, so many believe the government is not “following the science.”

A group of prestigious scientists, researchers, and other vaccine experts associated with academic medical centers as well as representation from the FDA and prominent non-government organizations such as the World Health Organization jointly wrote an opinion piece published in The Lancet’s Viewpoint. Their concern with political decisions driving any COVID-19 booster program was apparent, emphasizing the importance of verifiable, well-vetted, and unbiased scientific evidence as a fundamental prerequisite before moving forward with third dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Israel is the most vaccinated country in the world and they are having issues with the Delta variant right now with the vaccinated population.

An Israeli study released by Israeli researchers affiliated with Maccabi Healthcare Services and Tel Aviv University, School of Public Health research suggests that natural immune protection that develops post a COVID-19 infection generates materially more protection against the Delta variant than the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Those individuals who become ill with SARS-CoV-2 have superior immunity to those that have been vaccinated, the study results showed.

The team from Israel determined based on the study results that those SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccines had a 13.06 fold greater risk for breakthrough infection associated with Delta variant as compared to those previously infected, at the time the first event (infection or vaccination) occurred during the study period January and February 2021.

According to this study data, those infected with SARS-CoV-2 that developed natural immunity experienced a long-lasting and stronger defense against infection, symptomatic disease, and hospitalization triggered by the Delta variant SARS-CoV-2 when compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity.

Not everyone needs a vaccine if a third of the U.S. population, estimated at 44% of adults aged 18-50, had already been infected, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data suggests.

With the confluence of massive numbers of already infected persons on the one hand and mounting evidence as to superiority of natural immunity on the other, why haven’t health agency decision-makers factored natural immunity into decision making associated with the prioritization of vaccination? Why can’t the CDC at least establish a protocol that those that have been infected wait until a period of time that is established showing the immunity has waned?

The bottom line for those who are bashing Sheriff Bianco is, maybe he knows what he is doing. Are you studying the latest science daily? Do you know how much money pharmaceutical companies have paid to state, federal politicians and government agencies to influence their votes?

Maybe those pesky unvaccinated people that Biden is frustrated with because they are wearing his patience thin have done their homework. Maybe they accept responsibility for their own health and don’t want it being dictated by someone who clearly has been a disaster in almost everything he touches.

No thank you. I’m with Sheriff Bianco. Our sheriffs are our last line of defense against a tyrannical government. Thank God he’s elected by the people and not beholden to a federal bureaucracy.

To view the RSO Roundup episode on mandated vaccines, visit https://youtu.be/xvEFbSOi5b8.