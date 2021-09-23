Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayObituariesContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ace Hardware collects donations for REINS

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2021 at 5:36pm

REINS Executive DirectorDebbie Shinner, second from left, accepts a check for $2200 for the REINS program, from the staff of Ace Hardware, from left, Assistant Manager Tresa Yada, Shinner, Rhonda Moxon, and Manager Kevin Coleman. For the month of August, Ace Hardware had a fundraiser for REINS by having customers "round up" to the nearest dollar. REINS is grateful for the Fallbrook community's contribution.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/25/2021 11:01