Ace Hardware collects donations for REINS

REINS Executive DirectorDebbie Shinner, second from left, accepts a check for $2200 for the REINS program, from the staff of Ace Hardware, from left, Assistant Manager Tresa Yada, Shinner, Rhonda Moxon, and Manager Kevin Coleman. For the month of August, Ace Hardware had a fundraiser for REINS by having customers "round up" to the nearest dollar. REINS is grateful for the Fallbrook community's contribution.