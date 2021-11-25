Volunteers continue the search for Elena Roy

Missing person case has been transferred to homicide division

Ryan Abbott searches with a K-9 handler, as her flanker, as she goes down steep embankments along De Luz Rd.

Julie Reeder

Publisher

The family of Elena Roy and Rena Salomon organized and led another search Saturday, Nov. 20, for Roy who turned 84 last week and possibly suffers from dementia. She reportedly walked away from her home Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Organizers met at Estrella's restaurant at 3757 S. Mission Road at 9 a.m.

Their community flyer message was, "We need volunteers to help us search for Elena. Fallbrook has many heavily wooded areas and we need more manpower to find her."

The community responded. "Eighty to 90 community volunteers came out to assist us in searching the south of Fallb...