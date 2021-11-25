Governor's office bear statue relocated to new state capitol swing space

SACRAMENTO – As part of the transition to the State Capitol Swing Space, the bronze bear statue in front of the Governor's Office was relocated Nov. 19 to the reception area of the new, temporary Governor's Office in the swing space. The statue had been at the front entrance to the Governor's Office in the State Capitol since it was purchased by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009.

