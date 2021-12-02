Members of Congress meet with Taiwan's president despite warnings from China

Members of Congress meet with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in this Fox News screenshot. Village News/Courtesy photo

Henry Rodgers

The Daily Caller

A bipartisan group of five members of Congress went to Taiwan to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen after serving food to U.S. troops on Thanksgiving, defying orders from China.

Members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, including Chairman and Democratic California Rep. Mark Takano, Democratic Texas Rep. Colin Allred, Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, Democratic California Rep. Sara Jacobs and Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, served lunch to troops stationed in South Korea and threw a football around with them Thursday, Nov. 25, before...