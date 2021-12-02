Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Members of Congress meet with Taiwan's president despite warnings from China

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 10:52pm

Members of Congress meet with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in this Fox News screenshot. Village News/Courtesy photo

Henry Rodgers

The Daily Caller

A bipartisan group of five members of Congress went to Taiwan to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen after serving food to U.S. troops on Thanksgiving, defying orders from China.

Members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, including Chairman and Democratic California Rep. Mark Takano, Democratic Texas Rep. Colin Allred, Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, Democratic California Rep. Sara Jacobs and Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, served lunch to troops stationed in South Korea and threw a football around with them Thursday, Nov. 25, before...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021