Village News

Castor bean is the Invasive Plant of the Month

 
Last updated 12/16/2021 at 12:42pm

Village News/Canva photos

The castor bean plant is a toxic weed.

FALLBROOK – According to the California Invasive Plant Council, "Ricinus communis (castor bean) is an herbaceous plant or semi-woody large shrub or small tree (family Euphorbiaceae). It grows quickly in mild climates and has escaped cultivation to become a noxious weed in southern and central California. The castor bean contains ricin, an extremely toxic chemical that can kill an adult who consumes only four to eight seeds. Handling foliage and seeds can cause severe dermatitis."

Wings of Change wants everyone to know that the castor bean is a large shrub with leaves that measure between 12-14' wide and plants can grow up to 5' in a year. Castor bean is considered to be invasive by the California Invasive Plant Council as well as many other California waterway protection agencies. It can be seen along the edges of the highways throughout the county, with high concentrations near important waterways like the Santa Margarita River here in Fallbrook.

The castor bean fruit, like its leaves, contains ricin which is poisonous.

The castor bean plant is particularly harmful to the surrounding ecosystem because of its toxicity. It has a high concentration of ricin in the seed and leaves and the plant can poison people, pets, and wildlife.

The compound in the leaves and the seeds is highly toxic and can cause dermatitis if touched with bare skin. Because of these toxins, it is important for residents to remove these plants from their property and the waterways. To remove castor bean plants from one's yard, destroy the entire plant. Be sure to wear gloves and gather all of the seeds. The plant can regrow from tubers under the soil; if broken at the root, it's best to dig up the root ball entirely to prevent regrowth.

It is not recommended to burn the plant as it releases toxic fumes and encourages rapid germination of burnt seeds.

Submitted by Wings of Change.

 

