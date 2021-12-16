Tis the season to be 'California Dreamin'

In December 1965, the Mama's and the Papa's hit single "California Dreamin" was released, slowly moving up the charts to be atop the Billboard song list. Inspired by a cold snap on a dreary New York winter's day, two collaborating songwriters wrote a song dreaming of California's sunny days. Michelle Phillips penned the lyrics while her bandmate husband John added the hypnotic melody that would transcend the lives and imaginations of a generation of teenagers across the land.

California Dreamin', the song that immortalized the life and times of this magical place we call our home. A land of windswept beaches and deserts bleak but oh so unique – a place of majestic mountains and lofty snow-covered peaks. A state blessed with sunshine and warmth, shades of golden sunset skies, and Oak treed hills that dip and rise. Of oceans and waves that harbor treasures just waiting for a surfer's pleasure.

Long gone are the dawning days of the "Age of Aquarius." Far removed from flower power and the pastel colors you once painted on your face. The tie-dyed shirts and brightly colored paisley skirts, with bodies moving and everyone grooving to the tunes we once embraced. Wishing they were all "California Girls," and if you're going to "San Francisco," be sure to wear a flower in your hair, the anthem songs that made our hearts race.

California Dreamin', a young lover's duet, never to forget, the coming of age with no regrets. Decades away from Nixon's White House West and the governing genius of Reagan at his legendary best. For life in California back then was living life at its very best. The sounds and faces, the times and places, the chapters written about our lives we will forever trace. "California Dreamin' on such a winter's day," the colors of our youth, the magical memories we made growing up in such a wondrous place.

Dave Maynard