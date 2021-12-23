UPDATE: More rain on the way; Get Free Sand Bags from NCFPD

A flood watch is in effect Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon

Sandbags can help against flooding and erosion.

With widespread heavy rainfall and mountain snow forecast, a flood watch will be in effect Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon,

according to the National Weather Service. Travelers are advised to make sure they're weather-aware the next few days.

North County Fire is offering free sandbags to residents who live in the Fallbrook/Bonsall unincorporated area.

According to NCFPD John Choi, Pala Fire Station #4 is currently out of bags, but the County is making it a priority to deliver sand and bags hopefully today. Choi says that if people want to get bags right away, there is an available location at the Valley Center Fire Station #2. The Lake Wolford Fire Station is 28205 N. Lake Wolford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082.

More rain is forecast on and off all week. Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that aren't covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees, and in areas that have burned.

Rain runoff can sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways.

As soon as the County delivers a fresh supply, NCFPD will provide, as they have in the past, free bags and/or sand at Fire Station 4 at 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024

People should call ahead to double-check availability and remember to bring a shovel to fill the bags. Some stations may have a limited supply.

De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024

Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060, P: 760-742-3701

Alternative location: Valley Center Lake Wolford Fire Station #2. 28205 N. Lake Wolford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082.

Bags Only

Fallbrook: De Luz Fire Station #16 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422