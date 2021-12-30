Looking ahead

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and I think we all are looking forward to the new year. While we have had a crazy 2021, one that we will never forget, I’m starting to look ahead. My theme for 2022 is, “Back to Basics.” I’ll explain a bit more about what I mean in next week’s article, but I think we need to focus on safe communities, quality roads and infrastructure, addressing homelessness, mental health and addiction for families and those who can’t help themselves.

While I’ll talk about these issues in more detail in the coming weeks, I want to reach out to our constituents and ask, what can I do better? I will be meeting with my staff in the coming weeks, talking about our goals for 2022. Topics will include what services we can provide, what projects we can get built, what can we improve on?

So, I ask those same questions to you. Whether you live in the cities of District 5, like Vista and Oceanside, or the unincorporated areas of Fallbrook and Valley Center, what would you like to see done? As I hope you know by now, I encourage you to reach out to my office. My email is [email protected] and our office phone number is 619-531-5555. Maybe you have a road that needs improvement, or a piece of land you would love to see turned into a park? Whatever it is, reach out and let us know!

Happy New Year, everyone! The best is yet to come.