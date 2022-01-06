Changes to Tricare retail pharmacies now in effect

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Several new changes to Tricare retail pharmacies recently took effect. Starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, CVS Pharmacy joined the TRICARE network, while Walmart, Sam’s Club and some community pharmacies left the network.

Previously, the Tricare retail pharmacy network offered access to over 59,000 pharmacies. With this change, nearly 5,000 more retail pharmacy locations will be added and nearly 90% of beneficiaries will have access to a network pharmacy within 5 miles of their home.

CVS Pharmacy has nearly 10,000 pharmacy locations, including in Target stores. Additionally, more than 14,000 community pharmacies will remain in the network.

Beneficiaries who have a prescription at Walmart, Sam’s Club or any other impacted pharmacy, should transfer it to a new network pharmacy to avoid having to pay the full cost of the prescription up front or having to file a claim for reimbursement. Beneficiaries that filled a prescription at one of the impacted pharmacies will receive a communication from the Department of Defense’s retail pharmacy contractor, Express Scripts, who will provide recommendations on filling prescriptions at a new network pharmacy. Lists of network pharmacies are also available on the Express Scripts website or by calling 877-363-1303.

The Defense Health Agency provides health services to approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the Tricare Health Plan and manages a global network of more than 450 military hospitals and clinics.

Submitted by The Defense Health Agency.