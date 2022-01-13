Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village NEws staff 

Car crash into Winterwarm Fire Station property

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/15/2022 at 4:20pm

Village News/AC Investigations

A generator is destroyed and a propane tank line was severed from the station when a car lost control and hit the property. Village News/AC Investigations

Friday evening at 4:31 pm the Fire Station #2 property on Winterwarm Dr. in Fallbrook had a vehicle crash onto it and create quite a bit of damage. No one was hurt, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. A vehicle lost control, leaving the road, destroyed a generator that is used as back-up power for the fire station. It also severed a propane gas line and shut off gas to the station. Ornamental plants and bushes were taken out as well.

No personnel were at the property at the time of the crash. Ironically, they were out at another call regarding a leaking propane tank. Fire personnel from the downtown station had to respond and secure the severed gas line to the station.

According to PIO Choi, the Winterwarm station is still staffed and responding to calls, however, they have no hot water, stove, or oven. Choi said, "Not a good situation, but we will continue to serve our community out of this station."

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/15/2022 16:41