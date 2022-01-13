Car crash into Winterwarm Fire Station property

A generator is destroyed and a propane tank line was severed from the station when a car lost control and hit the property. Village News/AC Investigations

Friday evening at 4:31 pm the Fire Station #2 property on Winterwarm Dr. in Fallbrook had a vehicle crash onto it and create quite a bit of damage. No one was hurt, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. A vehicle lost control, leaving the road, destroyed a generator that is used as back-up power for the fire station. It also severed a propane gas line and shut off gas to the station. Ornamental plants and bushes were taken out as well.

No personnel were at the property at the time of the crash. Ironically, they were out at another call regarding a leaking propane tank. Fire personnel from the downtown station had to respond and secure the severed gas line to the station.

According to PIO Choi, the Winterwarm station is still staffed and responding to calls, however, they have no hot water, stove, or oven. Choi said, "Not a good situation, but we will continue to serve our community out of this station."