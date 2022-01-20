Fallbrook Vintage Car Show online registration is now open

FALLBROOK – The 55th annual version of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show and Swap Meet will be held Sunday, May 29, at Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center.

Car owners and vendors can go to http://www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.org to register their cars and to buy swap meet spaces.

Free admission to the general public is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Like previous years, we expect over 300 show cars and more than 40 swap meet vendors.

The Show Car Gate opens at 8 a.m. and is available until 10 a.m. There are no day-of-show registrations. All must be done ahead of time, preferably using the website shown above. The registration form may be printed out and mailed in with a check or it can be done online. Scroll down from the Club’s main homepage and see all the red tabs under Quick Links to click to bring up the functions needed. Click on: Register a show car.

The Swap Meet Vendor gate (same gate) opens at 7 a.m. All vendors must be set up by 9:30 a.m., then park their vehicles in designated Vendor Parking areas. There are two Vendor areas, the “Vendor’s Circle” near the Bates main store and zoo animal displays, and also adjacent to the main Car Show Field, as was done previously at Pala Mesa, in linear fashion.

Go to fallbrookvintagecarclub.org to choose Swap Space sizes, print the form, or submit the easy-to-use online form. Click on the red tab: Reserve a Swap Space. Setup on the two vendor fields is also available Saturday, May 28, to locate one’s space and get them ready to bring in merchandise the following morning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Bates has been host to many, many car shows, craft fairs, and other large events of the last 30-plus years. Public parking is simple; enter the gate, go to the right and follow the signs. It’s self-parking. The main show field will be on the left, the display of antique “Brass-Era” cars and the Featured Cars – the Corvair, will be just above the Main Car Show Field. Food trucks and grills will be available on the asphalt, near the large restrooms and Bates Main store and gift shop. Inside the Vendor Circle will be picnic tables and shade features for visitor use which is adjacent to the food vendors, store, and restrooms.

Upon entering the gates, all people will receive a fold-out map of the show layout so they can see where all the services and activities are, and can keep referring to the advertisers throughout the year who are local merchants in town performing sales and services in the Fallbrook area.

Admission is free. General admission to the public starts at 10 a.m. Bring the family! Animal zoo, food, vendors of all hobbies and services available. Please, no dogs or alcohol. Proceeds from the show benefit local Fallbrook nonprofit organizations, primarily youth and military, through FVCC donations throughout the year.

