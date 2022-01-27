Fallbrook CPG backs MND for Sandia Creek Drive bridge

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Jan. 17 Fallbrook Community Planning Group meeting occurred during the public review period for the environmental Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Sandia Creek Drive bridge replacement project, and the planning group voted unanimously to recommend adoption of the MND.

“I think that a good general consensus has been reached,” planning group member Stephani Baxter, who chairs the planning group's Parks and Recreation Public Facilities Committee, said.

The actual purpose of the bridge replacement is to ensure migration of steelhead trout.

“It...