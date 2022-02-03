Community collaboration brightens Fallbrook Art Center

The volunteers who painted the movable walls at the Fallbrook Art Center are, from left, Vickie George Beane, Sheldon Larson, Nancy Heins-Glaser, Jackie Heyneman, Ron Hall and Gary Briggs. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Rotary coordinated a service project to paint the movable walls at the Fallbrook Art Center in collaboration with several nonprofits organizations in Fallbrook. Volunteers came from the Fallbrook Rotary, Save Our Forest – Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Arts, Inc. and members of the community at large.

The project lead was Fallbrook Rotary Community Service Chairman Ron Hall. Jackie Heyneman, chair of Save Our Forest and Jerri Patchett, president of Fallbrook Arts, Inc., led the volunteer recruiting effort. Chuck Bacik, a local professional painter, provided direction on painting techniques and inspiration.

Patchett commented that "The FAI Board would like to give a big thanks to the Fallbrook Rotary and to the community members who participated in these renovations. The gallery looks fantastic."

This service project is a great example of how community collaboration can enhance this little village to promote tourism and benefit everyone. All are invited to stop by the art center to see the refurbished gallery and to enjoy the up-coming 13th Annual Signature American Watermedia International Exhibition that opens Feb. 13.

The art center is located at 103 S. Main at Alvarado. For more information, call 760-728-1414 or visit http://www.fallbrookartcenter.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Arts, Inc.