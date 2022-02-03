Board paves way for future of San Pasqual Academy

San Pasqual Academy, a residential education campus for foster youth, was going to be shut down until a San Diego Superior Court just allowed the campus to continue operating. Village News/Courtesy photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, Jan. 25 to sustain the future of San Pasqual Academy and expand the services provided at the residential education campus for foster youth.

The State of California had directed the County to close the group home located in the San Pasqual Valley near Escondido by the end of last year, but a San Diego Superior Court judge placed an injunction on the closure in December, allowing the campus to continue operating for the foreseeable future.

The plan approved by the Board today will allow the...