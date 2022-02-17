FUHSD decides not to send letter about mandates

Parents upset about attorney’s presentation to school board

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The hopes of parents wanting to see trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District support their concerns about COVID-19 mandates were dashed at the Feb. 7 board meeting. At the district’s prior board meeting on Jan. 24, Diane Summers, vice president, suggested the board consider writing a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom about the concerns of parents. She also said she wanted legal advice from an attorney.

There is a mandate that all students and staff wear masks while on campus. Many parents say that’s not healthy. There is no mandate now abou...