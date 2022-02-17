Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUHSD decides not to send letter about mandates

Parents upset about attorney’s presentation to school board

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/18/2022 at 9:58am



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The hopes of parents wanting to see trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District support their concerns about COVID-19 mandates were dashed at the Feb. 7 board meeting. At the district’s prior board meeting on Jan. 24, Diane Summers, vice president, suggested the board consider writing a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom about the concerns of parents. She also said she wanted legal advice from an attorney.

There is a mandate that all students and staff wear masks while on campus. Many parents say that’s not healthy. There is no mandate now abou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/18/2022 15:18