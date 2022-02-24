Angel Society plans member event; donations top $63,000 during first half of fiscal year
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:16pm
FALLBROOK – The Angel Society is looking forward to celebrating another successful year, with plans underway to hold its annual meeting and luncheon for members in May.
With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group's 42nd annual meeting and luncheon was postponed in 2020 and again in '21. This year, the event will be held on Thursday, May 26 at the Zion Fellowship Center in Fallbrook. The theme for this year's luncheon is "Feeling Groovy," with invitations to be mailed in April to members of the Angel Society.
"All of our directors are anxious to recognize our loyal volunteers and...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)