Angel Society plans member event; donations top $63,000 during first half of fiscal year

The Angel Society Board includes, from left, front row, Jennifer Anderson, Lorrie Valeron, Kelly Bednarski, Fran White, Eve Desborough and Phyllis Majdick; second row, Peggy Gausepohl, Gina Palculich, Marilyn Wertz, Rita Pankey, Jean Dooley, Cheryle Clinite, Billie Foli, Joan McDowell, Kathy Gausepohl, Judy Igoe, Linda Carter, Chris Hawranik and Diane Gravlin; third row, Donna Carter, Pat Munyon, Pat Dales, Shelley Kuri, Louise Small, Linda Heyser, Mona Castro, Linda Flynn, Tami Bartholomew, Marie Sundsboe and Lynn Allen. Board members missing from the photo are Gerri Ankerman, Nancy Chapman, Meline Giannini, Nancy Knox and D'Ann Kubitz. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Angel Society is looking forward to celebrating another successful year, with plans underway to hold its annual meeting and luncheon for members in May.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group's 42nd annual meeting and luncheon was postponed in 2020 and again in '21. This year, the event will be held on Thursday, May 26 at the Zion Fellowship Center in Fallbrook. The theme for this year's luncheon is "Feeling Groovy," with invitations to be mailed in April to members of the Angel Society.

"All of our directors are anxious to recognize our loyal volunteers and...