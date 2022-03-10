Allergies recognized as sixth leading cause of chronic illness

Allergies are incredibly common in children and adults, and there are simple steps you can take to recognize and alleviate symptoms. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

Recognized as the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States*, allergies come in many varieties and affect both children and adults.

Foods, medicines, pollen, and more bring about coughing, sneezing, hives, rashes, headaches, itchy eyes, a runny nose, and more to those allergic to them. In some cases, an allergic reaction can be fatal.

Dr. Robert Ziering, who has specialized in treating adult and pediatric allergies and asthma for 40 years, said the most common allergies he treats are due to "animals in the home, dust mites, poll...