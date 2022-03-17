Caring for orphaned kittens

Kittens are susceptible to disease and infection when they aren't benefiting from the antibodies of their mother's milk. That's why using formula specialized for bottle-feeding kittens is so important.

Jackie Noble

Special to the Village News

SAN DIEGO – Each spring, cute kittens are born at the highest rates of the year – meaning San Diego Humane Society will soon be at its busiest!

In the coming months, San Diego Humane Society will be the safe haven where thousands of loveable kittens grow and thrive. However, it's not all cute and "paw-rfect." Our furry friends require a tremendous amount of resource-intensive, lifesaving care. Shelter staff and volunteers dedicate themselves around-the-clock to giving these kittens the second chance they deserve!

Most orphaned kittens are fou...