County moves to prioritized COVID-19 case investigations
Last updated 3/17/2022 at 3:24pm
José A. Álvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office
The county is following the national recommendation to reprioritize COVID-19 case investigations to focus on cases reported in people who are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the disease.
COVID-19 case investigations are now limited to people 65 years of age and older, as well as those in congregate living facilities where the virus can spread at a faster rate.
The county will no longer be contact tracing all individuals but will continue to support high-risk settings and outbreak responses.
"COVID-19 vaccin...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)