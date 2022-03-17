County moves to prioritized COVID-19 case investigations

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego Communications Office

The county is following the national recommendation to reprioritize COVID-19 case investigations to focus on cases reported in people who are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the disease.

COVID-19 case investigations are now limited to people 65 years of age and older, as well as those in congregate living facilities where the virus can spread at a faster rate.

The county will no longer be contact tracing all individuals but will continue to support high-risk settings and outbreak responses.

"COVID-19 vaccin...