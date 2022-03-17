Five ways to make your diet more nutritious

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and lean protein sources can serve as the building blocks of a nutritious diet. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Healthy eating should be a goal all year long. Choosing nutrient-rich foods at the grocery store is a great way to accomplish that goal.

The American Heart Association says research suggests the standard American diet is energy-rich (calorically heavy) but nutrient poor. And according to Canada-based registered dietician Nicole Osinga, though Canadians are making smarter food choices, room for improvement remains, especially in regard to limiting consumption of red meat.

Nutrient-rich foods are those that are high in minerals, vitamins and other nutrients that are vital for he...