McCarthy Chiropractic opens

FALLBROOK – McCarthy Chiropractic Inc. is a new chiropractic office in the heart of Fallbrook. Dr. Cheyenne McCarthy, DC, MSc is an accomplished chiropractor, educator, and Fallbrook native. She offers techniques to support every patient, from babies, kids, and pregnant people to athletes, veterans, and retirees – and everyone in between.

McCarthy obtained her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic West, graduating as Valedictorian in 2021. In preparation for her degree, she completed a six-month VA chiropractic clerkship in Des Moines Central Iowa Health Care System. Since then, McCarthy has developed skills in pregnancy and prenatal chiropractic, to serve a larger patient population.

McCarthy uses evidence-based techniques and active movement strategies to empower patients in their healthcare journey. She aims to be an inclusive, compassionate provider, with ample experience adapting treatment for patients with mobility issues, physical disabilities, personal trauma, PTSD, and other sensitivities.

Her longtime volunteerism with combat veterans at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 Fallbrook inspired her to pursue the study of chiropractics. A lifelong Fallbrook resident and Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce member, she said she loves the Friendly Village and its unique neighborly feel. She also volunteers with Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, an educational organization advocating the benefits of chiropractic care.

Located at 577 E. Elder St, Suite B, McCarthy Chiropractic Inc. accepts cash and VA and Medicare referrals. For more information or to book an appointment, visit McCarthyChiropracticInc.com.

Submitted by McCarthy Chiropractic Inc.