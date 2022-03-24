Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Brigadier General visits FUHS MCJROTC

 
Last updated 3/26/2022 at 10:26am

Brigadier General Jason Woodworth speaks to over 100 FUHS Marine Corps JROTC students about leadership and drive, in the Bob Burton Center. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Brigadier General Jason Woodworth, commanding general of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, held a leadership forum with 110 cadets from the Fallbrook Union High School Marine Corps JROTC program. He provided the students with his key aspects of leadership, to put others before themselves and to have drive and focus for whatever inspires them. The cadets also had over 30 minutes to ask Woodworth questions. Many of the students said they were very thankful to have this opportunity and were moved by the General's comments.

Submitted by the FUHS MCJROTC program.

