'Time to Free America Tour' blazes into San Marcos Awaken Church
The 1500-plus attendants from all over heard from dozens of speakers from across the nation and locally
Last updated 3/26/2022 at 11:17am
Karen M. Ossenfort
Special to the Village News
Day One: Patriotism was alive and well at Clay Clark's Time to Free America Tour during its San Marcos stop at Awaken Church, March 11 and 12. Over 1500 attendants, from all over, decked out in red, white and blue, heard from dozens of nationally known speakers.
Vendor booths were all about saving the environment, saving people, and saving America. Clay Clark, who runs the Thrivetime Business School back east, and has a popular video broadcast, orchestrated the tour.
The litany of speakers included Eric Trump; General Michael Flynn; Patriot...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)