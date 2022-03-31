Undersheriff calls Fallbrook her retreat
Mentions negotiations for new substation at Hwy. 76 and I-15
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Kelly Martinez, a part-time Fallbrook resident and first woman Undersheriff of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, shared about her local connections during a March 21 interview in her Kearny Mesa office. She is running for Sheriff on the June 7 primary election, and unless one of the candidates receive one vote more that 50%, the top two are on the ballot again in November.
Sheriff Bill Gore assumed the office in 2009 and retired Feb. 3 before his final term expired. Martinez was selected to be Acting Sheriff, but because she is running for t...
