Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Undersheriff calls Fallbrook her retreat

Mentions negotiations for new substation at Hwy. 76 and I-15

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2022 at 3:23pm

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez in her office in Kearny Mesa. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Kelly Martinez, a part-time Fallbrook resident and first woman Undersheriff of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, shared about her local connections during a March 21 interview in her Kearny Mesa office. She is running for Sheriff on the June 7 primary election, and unless one of the candidates receive one vote more that 50%, the top two are on the ballot again in November.

Sheriff Bill Gore assumed the office in 2009 and retired Feb. 3 before his final term expired. Martinez was selected to be Acting Sheriff, but because she is running for t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021