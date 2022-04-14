Student, parent cited by migrant education group

Fallbrook High senior Christian Sanchez is the Student of the Year for Migrant Education Region 9, representing San Diego and Orange counties.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Christian Sanchez, a senior at Fallbrook High School, has been selected Student of the Year for Migrant Education Region 9, representing San Diego and Orange counties.

The region's State Parent Advisory Council also recognized Gabriela Gomez, as the region's Parent of the Year. She is a representative and president of the parent advisory council at the Fallbrook Union High School District.

Both were recognized at the March 28 board meeting of the local high school board. Presenting the awards was Elisa Ayala, Migrant Education Region 9 senior direct...