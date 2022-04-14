Terra Sol Design Co launches Bonsall Design Studio

Award-winning and locally published design firm Terra Sol Design Co launches first retail channel in Bonsall

Terra Vargas, the owner of Terra Sol Design Co, has opened Bonsall Design Studio in River Village.

BONSALL – Terra Sol Design Co of San Diego opens the first retail channel dedicated to supporting the growing local needs of the interior design industry. Bonsall Design Studio is located in River Village, just off the 76.

The interior design hub offers design and remodeling services as well as a designer curated collection of project materials, home décor and gifts. Customers, contractors and designers now have a local resource for tile, countertops, flooring and upholstery without having to travel to further destinations.

Terra Sol's shop offers home décor and gifts from local and global artisans. All of the products are sourced from small businesses with a focus on humanity and raising the ethical standard.

Bonsall Design Studio offers design and remodeling services as well as a designer curated collection of project materials, home décor and gifts.

"Our process is simple and fluid," says owner Terra Vargas. "Part of helping our clients with a seamless design experience is operating in an organized, professional way. Design elements add calm into living and working spaces, so we also want to make sure that energy is created in the working process. We provide timeframes for each design phase based on mutual expectations from the start. It's a feel-good experience for everyone."

In 2022, Terra Sol Design received the Best of Houzz Service award for their dedication to customer service and client satisfaction.

Look for Bonsall Design Studio at the upcoming Avocado Festival, space 401. The company will be there answering questions about design and selling their curated home décor and gift offerings. Be sure to sign up for their Gift Box Giveaway ($150 value), follow @terrasolshop for details on how to enter.

Terra Sol Design is located at 5626 S. Mission Rd. #901, 619-738-5556 and https://terrasoldesign.co.

Submitted by Terra Sol Design.