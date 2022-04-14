Emotional gathering honors Students of Month
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Recognition. Emotion. Beauty. Brains. Athletes. Language. Community.
Those words were used during the April 7 meeting to honor the Students of the Month in the Fallbrook Union High School District. Each of the four students – Jacqueline Ceja, Reyli Cuellar, Michael Perez and Emily Schmierer – is a senior at Fallbrook High School.
The recognition and words of encouragement came from teachers, administrators, parents and others in the community.
Emotions? You bet. Students thanking their parents; parents not able to complete their sentences; ple...
