Emotional gathering honors Students of Month

Students of the Month for April are, from left, Fallbrook High School seniors Jacqueline Ceja, Reyli Cuellar, Michael Perez and Emily Schmierer. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Recognition. Emotion. Beauty. Brains. Athletes. Language. Community.

Those words were used during the April 7 meeting to honor the Students of the Month in the Fallbrook Union High School District. Each of the four students – Jacqueline Ceja, Reyli Cuellar, Michael Perez and Emily Schmierer – is a senior at Fallbrook High School.

The recognition and words of encouragement came from teachers, administrators, parents and others in the community.

Emotions? You bet. Students thanking their parents; parents not able to complete their sentences; ple...