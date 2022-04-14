Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Emotional gathering honors Students of Month

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2022 at 2:41pm

Students of the Month for April are, from left, Fallbrook High School seniors Jacqueline Ceja, Reyli Cuellar, Michael Perez and Emily Schmierer. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Recognition. Emotion. Beauty. Brains. Athletes. Language. Community.

Those words were used during the April 7 meeting to honor the Students of the Month in the Fallbrook Union High School District. Each of the four students – Jacqueline Ceja, Reyli Cuellar, Michael Perez and Emily Schmierer – is a senior at Fallbrook High School.

The recognition and words of encouragement came from teachers, administrators, parents and others in the community.

Emotions? You bet. Students thanking their parents; parents not able to complete their sentences; ple...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/15/2022 10:53