Homelessness, Crime and fentanyl focus of Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce's Legislative Summit

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin speaks at the April 12, Legislative Summit presented by the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Kim Harris

Managing Editor

Editor's note; In light of the importance of the information covered during the Tuesday, April 12, Legislative Summit, and the impact on the Valley News coverage area, we will do a two-part series on the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce sponsored event. In part one, Valley News shares the information relayed to those in attendance by Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin. Up next week, Sheriff Chad Bianco and Murrieta Police Chief Tony Conrad.

Enforcing the law in a polarizing society was the subject of the Tuesday, April 12, Legislative Summit prese...