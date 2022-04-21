Temecula Valley Lexus hosts grand opening ceremony
Temecula Valley Lexus hosted a grand opening ceremony Thursday, April 7, signaling the arrival of the new dealership which features both new and used vehicles.
The ceremony, held at the 50,000 square foot dealership which took 15 months to complete, included more than 300 community members.
During the ceremony, Toyota Motor North America executives presented dealer owners Tom Rudnai and RJ Romero with the traditional samurai sword, a katana.
The new dealership, built on 4.73 acres, features sales, service, rooftop parking, parts and storage. Additionally, it brought 60 new jobs to the city of Temecula. Temecula Valley Lexus, which is part of the ownership family of Temecula Valley Toyota, not only represents the Temecula Valley but its surrounding communities, as it is the only Lexus dealership within a 35-mile radius.
As part of the celebration, the Temecula Valley Lexus team presented The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County with a $10,000 check to help provide academic support, sports, art, S.T.E.M., career readiness and leadership programs to the youth of the community.
Temecula Valley Lexus is located at 42081 DLR Drive in Temecula. For more information, visit https://www.tvlexus.com.
