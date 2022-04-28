Feeding San Diego sees increase in food donations during early months of new California law mandating food donations

Hunger-relief non-profit continues to onboard businesses to comply with Senate Bill 1383

SAN DIEGO – Since Senate Bill 1383 became law on Jan. 1 of this year, Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization, has seen a nearly 25% increase in the pounds of edible food donations and has onboarded 25 new food donors.

SB 1383 is a California law that mandates certain businesses that generate food waste donate the maximum amount of surplus edible food fit for human consumption to hunger relief organizations like Feeding San Diego. Feeding San Diego calls this food rescue and has been operating using this model since it was founded in 2007. Toda...